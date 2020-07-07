The Chief of Staff to the Kwara state governor, Aminu Adisa Logun is dead.

He died on Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19, few hours after the test of his result returned positive.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajaye, confirmed this in a statement this evening.

The statement reads partly: “The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.”

Mr Ajaye added that governor Abdulrazaq has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the Chief of Staff.

The Governor commiserates with his family and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Details about his burial rites will be made public by the family and the government in due course.