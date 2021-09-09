Breaking: Gunmen kidnap 18 passengers in Ondo

A Lagos bound bus with 18 passengers has been attacked by armed men and unspecified number of travellers kidnapped between Idoani Ifira axis of Ondo state.

The incident occurred on the failed portion of the Idoani-Ifira road in Akoko Southeast local government area of the state.

It was gathered that there were sporadic shootings while the gunmen carried out their nefarious activities causing the passengers to run helter skelter on the road.

Confirming the incident, the divisional police officer for Isua Akoko, Hakeem Sadiq said the case had been reported and that the anti-kidnapping unit.

He said he was already working with sister agencies to ensure that the travellers were rescued unhurt.

In the meantime, an Ifira Akoko community leader Chief Boboye Ojomo has attributed incessant robberies and kidnapping on that axis to deplorable condition of federal road from orita Ipele to Idoani to Ifira.and Isua which had been abandoned by the contractor handling the road project.

He called on Federal government through the minister of works Babatunde Fashola to look into all federal roads in ondo state as many are now in state of disrepair.