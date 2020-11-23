A staff member of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria has been kidnapped.

He was abducted Monday morning in Area BZ at the main campus of the school in Samaru.

Eyewitnesses say but for the security division of the university community and police personnel, things would have been worse.

This is as the uniform men gave the kidnappers a hot chase, with police personnel opening fire on them.

The university says wife of the abducted staff, and their daughter who were at the verge of also been whisked away gained their freedom during the process.

The management of ABU Zaria says the Inspector General of Police and relevant government establishments have been informed of the incident.