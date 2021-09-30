BREAKING: Gunmen attack Anambra lawmaker’s convoy, set Ajali Police station ablaze

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the motorcade of House of Representative member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Constituency, .Chris Emeka Azubogu in Anambra state.

An online video that emerged on Wednesday revealed that the incident took place at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area. having his driver shot dead.

Azubuike Media aide Ikechukwu Onyia confirmed the incident, said the lawmaker was not in the vehicle.

After several calls to ascertain the position, Azubogu later return our calls, said he is in Abuja, but confirmed he lost one of his drivers in the unfortunate incident.

Chris Azubogu is among the 11 Anambra lawmakers that recently defected from APGA and PDP to the All Progressive Congress. (APC.)

Similarly, Gunmen also attacked Ajali Police station in Orumba North local government area of the state with casualty figures yet to be identified.

Anambra State Police Spokesperson Ikenga Tochukwu was not available to confirm the incident.