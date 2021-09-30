Breaking News

BREAKING: Gunmen attack Anambra lawmaker’s convoy, set Ajali Police station ablaze

Gunmen attack Anambra lawmaker’s convoy, set Ajali Police station ablaze

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the motorcade of House of Representative member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Constituency, .Chris Emeka Azubogu in Anambra state.

An online video that emerged on Wednesday revealed that the incident took place at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area. having his driver shot dead.

Gunmen attack Anambra lawmaker’s convoy, set Ajali Police station ablazeGunmen attack Anambra lawmaker’s convoy, set Ajali Police station ablaze Gunmen attack Anambra lawmaker’s convoy, set Ajali Police station ablaze

Azubuike Media aide Ikechukwu Onyia confirmed the incident, said the lawmaker was not in the vehicle.

After several calls to ascertain the position, Azubogu later return our calls, said he is in Abuja, but confirmed he lost one of his drivers in the unfortunate incident.

Chris Azubogu is among the 11 Anambra lawmakers that recently defected from APGA and PDP to the All Progressive Congress. (APC.)

Similarly, Gunmen also attacked Ajali Police station in Orumba North local government area of the state with casualty figures yet to be identified.

Anambra State Police Spokesperson Ikenga Tochukwu was not available to confirm the incident.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Gov. Ugwuanyi condemns alleged murder of 67-year-old woman in Enugu

TVCN
Aug 23, 2019

Enugu state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has condemned the alleged murder of a 67-year-old (more…)

Chad honours immediate past Commander of MNJTF

TVCN
Nov 22, 2019

The Government of the Republic of Chad has conferred a national honour on the immediate (more…)

We are not negotiating with government – Boko Haram

TVCN
Dec 15, 2020

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has claimed responsibility for the abduction of over 300 schoolboys from…

World bank compensates victims of Katsina storm water drainage

TVCN
Jul 9, 2020

The Katsina state government in collaboration with the World Bank has flagged off payment of compensation…

TVC News Special Reports

Let Buhari be, Tinubu tells critics

08 May 2017 1.17 am

The national leader of the All Progressives…

Continue reading

APC responsible for our internal crisis – PDP

17 Mar 2017 3.24 am

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo…

Continue reading

We’ll resist any attempt to break our democracy – Tinubu

22 May 2017 4.00 pm

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress…

Continue reading