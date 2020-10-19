The Edo State Government hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew across the state till further notice.

The curfew is to take effect from 4pm today.

The state sayd the decision becomes necessary because of what it described disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government.

The reads in part: “While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order. The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law,” the statement said.

The Nigerian correctional centre located along Sapele Road in Benin City, Edo state capital was on Monday invaded by hoodlums and over a hundred inmates set free.

The hoodlums had stormed the sapele road correctional facility after about a week non stop protests which has almost grinded all economic activities.