The Department of Security Service, DSS, said it has recovered arms and ammunition from the home of Sunday Igboho following an operation earlier today.

Spokesman of the service, Peter Afunanya, said a joint operations at his residence resulted in the death of two of his guards while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said the raid was conducted following intelligence that the social activist was stockpiling arms.

Mr Afegbuna added that 13 suspects comprising 12 males and 1 female are now in custody of the DSS.

The DSS spokesman says the outcome of the Operations are indications that Sunday igboho and his company are armed and are planning to incite Public disturbance

Sunday igboho may have been advised to turn himself to the nearest security agency.