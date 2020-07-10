The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been suspended.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Magu’s suspension was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Gwandu said the suspension is to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

The statement added that the President also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, as acting chairman of the commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.