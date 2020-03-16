President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) earlier scheduled for Tuesday.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, told State House correspondents that the president agreed to their request for the postponement the meeting.

Bagudu said the meeting will hold when the governors are able to resolve the present crisis.

The announcement was made after governors elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress met with President Buhari earlier today ostensibly to fashion a way out of the leadership crisis bedevilling the ruling party.

The meeting, which started at 3 pm, took place behind closed doors inside the president’s office.