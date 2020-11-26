Dare devil armed robbers have raided a bank in Ode-Irele in Irele local government area of Ondo State.

The robbers were said to have gained entry into the bank around 4pm.

TVC news gathered that undisclosed amount of money was carted by the men of the underworld.

The operation was carried out for over thirty minutes .

The robbery incident came hours after the Inspector General of Police had left the state.

No life was lost in the incident

The state police command has not reacted to the robbery.