A total of 1,660 delegates have been chosen across Osun State’s 332 wards ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary scheduled for December 13, 2025.

The delegate elections, held on Tuesday in all wards, saw five delegates elected per ward to participate in Saturday’s primary.

Engr. Shehu Umaru Dange, chairman of the 2025 Osun State Gubernatorial Delegate Congress Committee, announced the results at the APC State Secretariat in Osogbo on Tuesday night.

He confirmed that the elections were conducted smoothly and without incident, producing the full complement of delegates to vote in the party’s governorship primary.

Dange praised the APC National Working Committee and the state leadership for their support, noting that the process was peaceful across all wards.

He also called on party members in Osun State to continue backing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“They should ensure unity and harmony beyond the primaries. With that, we will be able to support Mr President in his Renewed Hope Agenda in creating a better Nigeria, with a stable democracy and a very strong party which is the greatest party in Africa which is the APC.”