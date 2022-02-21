BREAKING: APC shifts National Convention to March 26

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has just announced that it will conduct the national convention on the 26th of March.

This is contrary to a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of zonal congresses for same date.

The Mai Mala Buni Committee has been in a closed-door meeting since 11am today.

Secretary of the caretaker committee, John AkpanUdoedehe addressing newsmen after the meeting says preparations for the Convention will commence on the 24th of March.

NATIONAL CONVENTION

1. Monday 28th February, 2022

Publication of National Convention Sub-

Committees

2. Wednesday 9th – Friday 11th March, 2022

Sales of Forms

3. Tuesday 15th – Thursday 17th March, 2022

Screening of Aspirants

4. Saturday 19th March, 2022

Screening Appeal

5. Monday 21st March, 2022

Adoption of Appeal Report

6. Thursday 24th – Friday 25th March, 2022

Accreditation

7. Saturday 26th March, 2022

Convention

8. Tuesday 29th March, 2022

Convention Appeal

9. Wednesday, 30th March, 2022

Adoption of Appeal Report

10. Thursday 31st March, 2022

Inauguration

