Kaduna state government has apporved the appointment of Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Alhaji Bamalli succeeds Shehu Idris, who died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after reigning for 45 years.

This was announced in a press statement by the Kaduna Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ja’afaru Sani, on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “Following the death of His Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Shehu Idris, the late 18th Emir of Zazzaus, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

“Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

“The appointment is with immediate effect.

The governor, Nasir El-Rufai has congratulates the new emir on his appointment and wishes him a successful and peaceful reign.