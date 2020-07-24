Borno state government said it will soon reintegrate hundreds of rehabilitated Boko Haram members into the society.

Borno state commissioner for women affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, says some of the people regarded as repentant Boko Haram members are victims of insurgency arrested at the wrong place.

In 2016, the military launched Operation Safe Corridor, an initiative for the de-radicalisation and rehabilitation of ex-Boko Haram members.

But Gambo said the aim of the initiative was to create awareness to other members of the insurgent group that if they drop their arms they have a chance of being accepted into society

She said the term “repentant Boko Haram terrorists gives wrong signals to members of the public, especially victims of terrorism”.