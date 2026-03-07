President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and resist fear in the wake of recent terror attacks in Borno State, assuring that his administration is doing everything possible to defeat insurgency and restore peace. The President spoke during an interfaith breaking of fast with ...

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and resist fear in the wake of recent terror attacks in Borno State, assuring that his administration is doing everything possible to defeat insurgency and restore peace.

The President spoke during an interfaith breaking of fast with members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies at the State House in Abuja, against the backdrop of a spate of attacks in the North-East.

“The latest wave of attacks, including the Wednesday raid in Ngoshe where scores of residents were abducted, is a heartless assault on hapless citizens,” Tinubu said. “We will win. Nigeria will prevail.”

Other affected communities between Wednesday and early yesterday include Konduga, Marte, Jakana, and Mainok, where locals reported multiple abductions and injuries.

President Tinubu said he had personally reached out to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum to express sympathy and solidarity with the state.

“My sympathy goes to the Vice President and the entire country, and the people of Borno for the incident that occurred. I made a call to Zulum to share the pain with him,” he stated.

Commending the military for its swift response, Tinubu noted that troops engaged the attackers, killed scores of insurgents, and forced the terrorists to retreat. He also directed security agencies to urgently rescue those abducted during the attacks and prevent further assaults on civilians and military formations in the North-East.

The President lauded the sacrifices of military personnel and security operatives, noting their commitment despite personal risks.

“This nation will always be grateful to you. Many times you are without your families and face attacks from bandits and terrorists, yet you continue to serve and protect our sovereignty,” he said.

He also reassured troops that their welfare and that of their families remains a priority for his administration, pledging continued support to address operational constraints, including accommodation shortages.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s economic situation, Tinubu acknowledged that his administration faced “very serious turbulence” upon taking office but expressed optimism that stability is returning.

“When we first started, we had a rough ride and ran into very serious turbulence. But I can say today that we have stabilised the economy. We are out of the dark tunnel. We are seeing the daylight and bright light ahead of us,” he said.

The President emphasised national unity in the face of adversity, highlighting the interfaith breaking of fast as a symbol of harmony. “This period reflects the complexity and diversity of our nation, but God has ordained that these seasons coincide for self-integration and peace,” he said.

In his remarks, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, reaffirmed the loyalty of the Armed Forces to the President and pledged continued commitment to defending Nigeria’s democracy. He expressed gratitude for recent approvals on salaries, allowances, and the provision of better equipment and accommodation for troops.

“These approvals will go a long way in enhancing our operational efficiency and I assure you that they are well received by members of the armed forces,” Shaibu said.

He added, “We wish to reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty to Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. We also remain the defenders of our democracy and will do everything it takes to safeguard it.”

The interfaith event brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Ministers of Defense Gen. Christopher Musa and Bello Matawalle, members of the Federal Executive Council, senior military officers, and representatives of security agencies, underscoring the government’s commitment to national unity and the fight against insecurity.

Earlier in the day, President Tinubu had ordered security agencies to rescue those abducted and intensify operations to protect civilians, following the “heartless assault” on Ngoshe and other communities.