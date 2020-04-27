The Borno State Commissioner of health, Salisu Kwaya Bura, has confirmed that Abbas Kaka Hassan, a 24 year-old male, who tested positive for Covid-19 has been traced around 2am in Maiduguri.

The patient who was tested at UMTH’s COVID-19 laboratory was declared at large yesterday, after his phones and that of his mother were off.

According to the commissioner, a combined team of health surveillance and investigation team, backed by a police escort traced the patient in a critical state at his family house in Gwange II and was immediately moved on stretcher and is now on ventilator at an isolation centre.

Dr Salisu Kwayabura said Health workers are doing everything humanly possible to revive the patient while a contact tracing and surveillance team has been deployed to identify persons who may have had direct and indirect contacts with him for risks assessment, isolation advice and collection of samples for tests.

The state commissioner of health then assured of their commitment to ensore the safety of Borno citizens.