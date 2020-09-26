The Nigeria Police, Borno State Command has confirmed the death of eight officers following an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Baga area of the state.

The command in a statement issued on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, Edet Okon, said three other members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price.

Mr Okon further explain that 13 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries, adding that they were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, eight policemen and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price,” he said.

Advertisement

“Thirteen other persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

It was earlier reported that Baga town came under serious attack on Friday when the convoy of the Borno State Government was travelling, where Governor Babagana Zulum is expected to receive returning IDPs.

The officials were ambushed by the insurgents, the casualty figures remain uncertain.

An Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to the police as well as state government vehicles were reportedly hijacked in the attack.

Governor Zulum had flown in an Airforce chopper to Baga earlier, where he performed the Friday prayers with troops.