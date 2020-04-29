UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symond have announced the birth of a baby baby.

The good news comes barely two weeks after Johnson recovered fully from the Coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister and his partner made the disclosure on Wednesday.

“The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team,” the spokesperson said.

The PM and his fiancee were engaged at the end of 2019.

The Prime Minister, 55, now has six confirmed children but it will be the first for his fiancée, who is the former Conservative Party head of press.