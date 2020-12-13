Emmanuel Peter Birdling, an aid worker abducted on the Maiduguri/Damaturu highway on Wednesday 9th of December has been killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to a post on his Facebook page on the 11th of December which simply read ‘ am dead’, it adds that people should no longer worry about him and that he is dead.

He is seen here dancing with his wife on their wedding day in Yola, Adamawa State, he was abducted on the Damaturu/Maiduguri road on Wednesday

It is however unclear if the post was by him or his abductors or if he made the post under duress.

Some of the reactions to the post were of shock and questions to know what was happening to a man who got married barely two weeks ago.