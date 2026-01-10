A body has been found at the new site of Palmgroove CDA Sotubo area of Ogun State....

According to a resident of the area who spoke with our correspondent Ivy Kanu, the body appears to have a resemblance to that of Mr Ayoola Ayanwale said to have murdered his wife at the River Valley Estate area of Ogun State.

The body which was found around 5.20pm on Friday evening had foamy substance coming out of his mouth.

Materials found near the body include a bottle containing substance suspected to be Sniper, a disinfectant and highly poisonous substance, identity cards and others.

Meanwhile, we are making effort to reach the Ogun State Police Command on the matter.

Recall that Mr Ayoola Ayanwale was said to have allegedly murdered his wife Mrs. Ayanwale Ayobami Ganiyatu at about 8pm on Thursday night at their residence at River Valley Estate area of Ogun State.