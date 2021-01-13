Aare Boluwatife Akin-Olugbade, the Are Ona Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom, is dead.

The man of means, taste and style who is reputed to be one of the world’s biggest Rolls-Royce collectors reportedly died of Covid-19.

He was said to have died at an highbrow treatment Centre,Paelon Covid Center, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Dr. Akin-Olugbade, a successful lawyer with a doctorate in Company Law from Cambridge University, and an unabashed lover of high-end Rolls Royce cars.

He owned 10 Rolls Royce cars in his lifetime running into billions of Naira.