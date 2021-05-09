Air Vice Marshal Usra Handra Harhap, Indonesia’s ambassador to Nigeria, led a team of experts from his country to Sokoto state in an effort to partner with the state in areas of mutual interest such as education, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

According to the Ambassador, the partnership also involves the transformation of the Almajiri school system to include skills acquisition and vocational training to empower the Almajiri child for a better future

Diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Indonesia dates back to 1965.

Both countries are members of multilateral organisations such as the non aligned movement, world trade organization, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and developing countries

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal showed particular interest in the area animal husbandry, which he says will help in solving the age long farmer/herder clashes

The Governor is also interested in solar power development, collaboration in the areas of healthcare delivery and education

The Indonesians are also interested in partnering with the Sokoto state government in the area of fertilizer production to boost agricultural activities, fight hunger and ensure food security.