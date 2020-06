Real Madrid are giving Barcelona a close chase in the Spanish La Liga after beat Valencia by three goals at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid.

After a goalless first half, Real burst into life with Second half goals from Kareem Benzema and Marco Asensio giving a huge boost in the title race.

The comfortable win puts Madrid 2 points behind Barcelona with 9 matches left in the season.

Earlier in the day, Deportivo Alaves defeated Real Sociedad by two goals to nothing.