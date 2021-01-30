The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Benue State Council, Comrade Victoria Asher is dead.

A statement by the State Secretary of the union, Moses Akarhan said she died this morning at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a caesarean section.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom however expresses shock at her death saying the demise of Mrs Asher is a painful loss not only to the media community but also to the entire state.

He describes the late NUJ Chairman as a hardworking woman who related well with others and stood for excellence in the pen profession.