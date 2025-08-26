The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended the former Speaker, Aondona Dajoh for three months, for allegedly attempting to impeach Governor Hyacinth Alia. Mister Dajoh’s suspension followed the motion moved by the lawmaker representing Kyan State Constituency, Terna Shimawua, and seconded...

Mister Dajoh’s suspension followed the motion moved by the lawmaker representing Kyan State Constituency, Terna Shimawua, and seconded by James Umoru from Apa State Constituency.

Mister Shimawua, who moved the motion, was one of those suspended last week Friday by Mister Dajoh before his resignation as Speaker.

The Speaker, Alfred Berger, who ruled on the motion, reviewed Mister Dajoh’s suspension from six to three months without the usual votes on such matters.