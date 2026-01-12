Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has registered as the number one member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State. The Benue chapter of the APC, on Monday, flags off the ongoing nationwide e-registration and revalidation exercise at the Governor’s hometown of Ihugh, M...

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has registered as the number one member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

The Benue chapter of the APC, on Monday, flags off the ongoing nationwide e-registration and revalidation exercise at the Governor’s hometown of Ihugh, Mbadede Ward of Vandeikya Local Government Area.

Addressing party faithful shortly after his registration printout was handed him by the State Acting Chairman of the party, Benjamin Omale, Governor Alia charged all members of the party to come out and visit their ward headquarters to revalidate their registration, while those who are willing to join should equally approach registration areas to be registered as members of the party.

He said, “In 2023, you demonstrated to the entire world that Benue is APC. You demonstrated through the ballots that you love me and Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We have both remained faithful to the promises set out in our policy blueprints.”

Governor Alia, who applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, for the initiative, further stated, “I therefore urge you to come out and use this opportunity to once again demonstrate that you are ready to vote for consolidation.

“My administration will give priority attention to the most registered areas because this is an APC administration”.

He tasked all council chairmen and party chairmen at the Local Governments in the state to give the registration agents all the needed support and to mobilise the people to participate in the exercise.