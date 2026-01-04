Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Benjamin Omale, at a meeting with members of the party and other critical stakeholders at his residence in Makurdi, the State capital. The occasion represents a very strong show of unity, strength, and renewed commitment of the A...

Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Benjamin Omale, at a meeting with members of the party and other critical stakeholders at his residence in Makurdi, the State capital.

The occasion represents a very strong show of unity, strength, and renewed commitment of the APC family in the State, especially as the political atmosphere gradually shifts toward the 2027 general elections.

Addressing the gathering, Mister. Omale intimated that the essence of the get-together was to thank God for His protection, guidance, and faithfulness over the APC family in Benue State throughout the year 2025.

He further announced that the gathering was equally organised to appreciate party members, particularly youths and women of the party, for their loyalty, sacrifices, and continuous support for the party at all levels.

Mister Omale added that unity and togetherness remain the powerful tools for building a successful political party that would win any election, insisting that the reelection of Governor Hyacinth Alia in 2027 remain non negotiable.

He acknowledged that youths of APC in Benue State have demonstrated a homefront-soldier-line, that they have confronted danger, risk and escaped unharmed, saying that the party would forever remain grateful to them.

He announced that very soon, the ruling party will launch a platform called “Alia praise- singers” where those singers will be together to move alongside the governor and ensure that the governor receives his praises in tandem with his massive performances.

Earlier in his remark, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Mobilisation and Illegal Levies, Mr Terver Gbanda, praised the party chairman for his leadership style, openness, and commitment to the growth of the APC in the State.

He described the get-together as timely and necessary, especially in strengthening bonds among party members across the State and assured that he would continue to organise and mobilise the youths to support and work for the success of Alia’s administration and also ensure his victory come 2027.