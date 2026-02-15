The Executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has commended the security operatives in the state for their quick response and timely intervention, leading to the rescue of the nine children who were kidnapped from Saint John Catholic Church in Ojije, Utonkon community in Ado Local Government...

The Executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has commended the security operatives in the state for their quick response and timely intervention, leading to the rescue of the nine children who were kidnapped from Saint John Catholic Church in Ojije, Utonkon community in Ado Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor, who received the news of the rescue, appreciated the effective collaboration between the conventional security and the local vigilante groups that ensured the safe return of the victims.

He emphasised that security is the foundation of development and his administration will continue to strengthen collaboration with federal security agencies, community leaders, traditional institutions, and local security to ensure that communities live without fear and Benue remains a land of peace, justice, and coexistence.

He reassured the people that security forces and local vigilante groups will continue to work together to combat kidnapping and prevent future occurrences, and that the collection and sharing of information to track down perpetrators have been stepped up to achieve better results. He advised residents to stay alert and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Governor Alia had convened a high-level security meeting on 13th of February 2026, comprising the Idoma traditional council and top security officials in the state at the Palace of the Och’Idoma in Otukpo, where he, through a delegation led by his deputy, Sam Ode, gave a marching order for the immediate release of the kidnapped victims. The rescued children, comprising 6 girls and 3 boys, are receiving care and support.