The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed that neighbouring countries, including Benin and Togo, have failed to pay more than half of their electricity bills to Nigeria for power supplied in the second quarter of 2025.

According to the commission’s Second Quarter 2025 Report, six international bilateral customers who receive electricity from Nigerian generation companies paid only $9.01 million out of a $17.54 million invoice issued by the Market Operator for services rendered during the period. This represents an outstanding balance of about $8.53 million, or a remittance performance of 51.33 per cent.

The report showed that Benin’s Société Béninoise d’Énergie Électrique (SBEE), Togo’s Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET), and Niger’s NIGELEC were among the main international buyers.

While Mainstream Energy Solutions received $2.59 million out of the $3.71 million invoice issued to NIGELEC, achieving a 69.8 per cent remittance, CEET reportedly made no payment for its $4.31 million electricity supply. SBEE, which buys power from Transcorp and Paras Energy, also left part of its invoice unpaid.

“The six international bilateral customers being supplied by GenCos in the NESI made a payment of $9.01m against the cumulative invoice of $17.54m issued by the MO for services rendered in 2025/Q2, translating to a remittance performance of 51.33 per cent,” NERC stated.

On the domestic front, local bilateral customers remitted a total of N1.4 billion against an invoice of N2.8 billion, achieving a remittance performance of 50.10 per cent.

Among all contracts, Transcorp (Ughelli)–SBEE was the only one to achieve full remittance, paying its entire $5.47 million invoice. Other contracts, including Paras–SBEE, Paras–CEET, and Odukpani–CEET, recorded zero payments during the quarter.

The report also noted that one domestic customer made partial settlements for invoices from previous quarters.

“It is noteworthy that one domestic bilateral customer made payments during 2025/Q2 for outstanding MO invoices from previous quarters. The MO received N10.53m from Trans-Amadi (OAU/FMPI) towards outstanding invoices from previous quarters,” it stated.

NERC highlighted that the persistent shortfall in payments from both international and domestic bilateral customers continues to undermine the liquidity of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, affecting generation companies and the Market Operator, who rely on timely remittances to sustain grid operations.