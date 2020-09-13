Mohammed Bello Goronyo has been elected as the new chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State.

He was was elected in the State elective congress through a consensus process that was affirmed by vote casting by party delegates from the twenty three local government areas of the State.

Announcing the result in the early hours of Sunday morning, the chairman committee of the state Congress, Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi said the total number of 2250 delegates were accredited.

The new chairman in his acceptance speech commended the efforts of his predecessor, Ibrahim Milgoma for taking the party to an enviable height, a feat he promised to build upon and achieve more successes for the party

Mr Goronyo also called for unity and cooperation to enable the party achieve its goals of moving the State forward.

Speaking at the congress, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal commended party faithfuls for the peaceful conduct of the congress and loyalty to party leadership.

He charged the new chairman to justify the confidence party members have in him and operate an open door policy that will accommodate all interest within the party.

The chairman of the congress committee, Ogbuefi Uzomgbachi saluted the maturity of party leaders in Sokoto, describing their conduct as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

All party leaders in the State were present at the congress except the former Governor of the State, Attahiru Bafarawa.

The congress was held at the Giginya memorial stadium.