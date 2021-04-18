Police were deployed in and around the Belgian city of Liege on Sunday to clamp down on rival groups of Chechens and Kurds after an assault the day before that left one dead.

A Chechen man was killed Friday after being attacked by 20 to 30 men in Liege, Belgium’s fifth-biggest city, a magistrate in the prosecutors’ office said.

The attackers all believed to be Kurds were black-clad and wore ski masks, some wielding baseball bats and at least one firearm.

Three Kurds identified from the service station’s security cameras have been arrested for questioning.

Another 28 people all Chechens have been arrested for questioning and identity checks in relation to Friday’s deadly assault, and at least one firearm, a Kalashnikov assault rifle, has been seized, the magistrate said.

Police have been deployed to “secure” the area, the magistrate said.