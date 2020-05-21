It’s here again. The journey to the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show has started.

Organisers of the show took to its Twitter handle to announce the commencement of an online audition for prospective housemates hoping to make it to the 2020 edition of the reality show.

To participate in this year’s edition of the show, the criterias include:

You must be a Nigerian

You must be 21 years of age (by June 1, 2020) or above

You must have valid Nigerian passport

You must do a two-minute video of yourself

You must be ready to fill out an online form

Speaking on the return of BBNaija, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, said: “Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria’s diversity outside of core Nollywood. This fifth season promises to be more adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and will undoubtedly be the biggest thing on African television in 2020.”

As the new edition draws near, fans and viewers can get ready for the excitement and entertainment this season will bring as they enjoy weeks of unending drama, intrigue, romance, Friday night games, the famous Saturday night parties and an overall battle of wits as the Housemates vie for the ultimate prize.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show continues to produce some of the country’s biggest TV personalities and pop culture influencers since its maiden edition in 2006.

Last year, the show fetched 240 million votes, the highest for the company since the show made its return in 2017. It also marked the first time a female emerged winner. Mercy Eke, the winner and Tacha, another female contestant who was later disqualified were the highlights of that season. The fifth season, according to the organisers, will deliver more drama.