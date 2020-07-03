A Modern Biosafety cabinet to set up a COVID-19 Testing Laboratory will be procured to accelerate testing in Bayelsa State.

This is coming in the wake of a sudden surge in confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the State – a development Governor Douye Diri and members of the CoVID-19 Task Force are worried about.

Gov. Diri also commended health workers in the State with an assurance to approve pending applications of request to aid them in the discharge of their duties in a period of global public health crisis.