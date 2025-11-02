Ahead of his formal reception into the All Progressives Congress slated for Monday 3rd of November, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, clarified his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party, stating that it is done in the interest of the state. According to NTA, Governor Diri on...

Ahead of his formal reception into the All Progressives Congress slated for Monday 3rd of November, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, clarified his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party, stating that it is done in the interest of the state.

According to NTA, Governor Diri on Sunday, during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa, expressed that someone had to take the decision and that he took it on behalf of the people of Bayelsa.

It was the first time he spoke publicly on the issue after he resigned from the PDP on October 15, 2025.

Governor Diri explained that some persons might not understand why he took such decision to join the ruling party but that with passage of time, it would become clear that his reasons were altruistic.

He expressed delight over the gathering of different political leaders at the thanksgiving service, stressing that the unity of Bayelsa was crucial for its development.

He stated that politics should be for development and not to bring people down, and that his administration will continue to unite and develop the state.

The Bayelsa Governor also expressed gratitude, stating that the current peace and security in the state and its ongoing development were reasons to be grateful to God and urged the people to imbibe the culture of thanksgiving.