The Court of Appeal in Abuja has commenced hearing of an application filed by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to set aside the judgment of the tribunal which nullified the election that brought him to power .

Governor Diri had last month approached the appellate court to set aside the majority judgement of the tribunal which nullified the November 16th, 2019 Bayelsa Governorship election.

The nullification was predicated on the petition of the candidate of the ANDP in the November 16th governorship poll Mr. Lucky King-George, against his exclusion from the poll by the independent National Electoral Commission.

The Majority decision had upheld his argument that he was unlawfully excluded from the poll and subsequently ordered INEC to Conduct a fresh poll in the State.