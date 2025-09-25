Family members of the late Richard Ekpebu and community groups in Bayelsa State have staged a protest in Yenagoa, demanding justice following the arrest of his alleged killer, George Idumange....

Family members of the late Richard Ekpebu and community groups in Bayelsa State have staged a protest in Yenagoa, demanding justice following the arrest of his alleged killer, George Idumange.

The demonstrators — including representatives of the Amassoma community, the Estate Development Union and the Ijaw Youth Council — marched through major streets on Monday, chanting songs of justice and carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Their protest drew sympathy and support from residents along the route.

The arrest of Idumange has reignited grief and anger among Ekpebu’s relatives, who allege that some influential figures are attempting to derail the case.

They called on the authorities to ensure a transparent investigation and prosecution.

The procession ended at the Bayelsa State Police Headquarters, where the protesters were received by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, who assured them their grievances would be conveyed to the Commissioner of Police.