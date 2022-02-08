Bandits operating on Garun Gabas along Zungeru-Kontogora Road

Bandits currently operating along at Garun Gabas along the zungeru-Kontogora road in Niger.



An Eye witness who is travelling from Minna to kontogora said travellers currently trapped on the road at zungeru waiting for the bandits to be done with their operations. So far a car has been shattered with bullets and the passengers dispossessed of their valuables.

Local reports has it that the bandits have been operating in Yelwa and Akere villages and they were sighted moving herds of rustled cattle.