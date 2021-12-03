Bandits kill two, abduct several others in Kaduna community

Two people have been killed and an unspecified number of persons abducted as armed bandits invade yet another community in Kaduna state.

The gunmen who came in large number, stormed Angwan Gimbiya community in Chikun local government area around 11pm and operated till 3am according to eye witnesses.

Members of the community and relatives of the victims could not keep their emotions in check as tears flowed freely.

At least 20 houses were invaded by the bandits who shot sporadically in the air to cause panic. They also destroyed windows and doors in most of the houses they entered.

Among the abducted victims is a six month old baby together with her mother and several other children below the age of 10, meanwhile, the deceased victims according to members of the community were leaders of the security network set up in the community to guard the area.

Some residents of the area who only obliged to speak to us off camera say the deceased victims had previously led protest against the spate of kidnapping in the community, suggesting they they were targeted.

Both of them were gruesomely slain in the presence of their family members before their children were also whisked away to an unknown destination according to their family members.

Now some members of the community are apprehensive and vacating the area because they say the bandits have promised to return soon.