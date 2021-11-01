Breaking News

Bandits kill two, abduct several other worshippers in Kaduna

At least two persons have been reportedly killed and several other worshippers abducted when armed bandit attacked a Baptist Church in Kakau Daji community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to security reports, the gunmen stormed the church on Sunday while worshippers were still in a service and started shooting sporadically to cause panic.

Two persons were killed on the spot while several others were whisked away to an unknown location.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack on Monday but did not give further details.

President of the Kaduna Baptist Convention, Reverend Ishaya Jangado, who also confirmed the sad incidence said they are yet to ascertain the number of worshippers abducted.

This latest attack is coming four months after Bethel Baptist College in Chikun local government area was also attacked by armed bandits.

121 students were abducted and two military personnel killed in the process.

Meanwhile 117 abducted students were released in batches after ransom was paid by their parents, however, after 120 days, 4 student are still in the custody of the bandits.

