Bandits have killed ten persons and several others were abducted in five Zamfara communities
The Communities are Dandamji, Gidan Runji, Doka, Yanmadanga and Yarkatsina all in Bungudu local government area of the state
The bandits invaded the communities Monday evening on motorcycles with sophisticated weapons
Unspecified number of persons were abducted and livestock were also taken away
The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Shehu Mohammed Confirmed the incident to TVC NEWS
He says troops are on the trial of the criminals to ensure the safe return of the abducted persons.