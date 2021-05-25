Bandits have killed ten persons and several others were abducted in five Zamfara communities

The Communities are Dandamji, Gidan Runji, Doka, Yanmadanga and Yarkatsina all in Bungudu local government area of the state

The bandits invaded the communities Monday evening on motorcycles with sophisticated weapons

Unspecified number of persons were abducted and livestock were also taken away

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Shehu Mohammed Confirmed the incident to TVC NEWS

He says troops are on the trial of the criminals to ensure the safe return of the abducted persons.