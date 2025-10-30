The United Church of Christ in Nigeria (UCCN ) known as HEKAN has condemned in strong Term the recent armed bandits attack on Farin Dutse Community in Kauru Local Government area of Kaduna State....

The Terrorits invaded the community and unleashed mayhem on the innocent and armless citizens which led to the killing of a clergyman, Reverend Yahaya Kambasaya and over twenty persons among which are HEKAN Members we’re abducted and are still with their captors

The sad event took place in the early hours of Tuesday, 28th October, 2025

Four other Members of HEKAN Church Kakude Local Church Branch, were earlier kidnapped on October 19th, 2025, and are still being held captive.

This was confirmed in a press statement signed by the President of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria (UCCN), aka HEKAN Reverend Dr. Amos Kiri and made available to newsmen.

He said HEKAN Members especially in the Kauru Local government axis have been experiencing attacks by armedmen suspected to be bandits or cattle rustlers.

” With a Deep Heart on behalf of HEKAN Headquarters I wish to inform the world of a tragic incident occurred in Farin Dutse, a community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State of Bandits attack on Our pastor and some other persons in the area.”

“According to a report from one of our pastors over there, Rev. Dauda Gambo, the Chairman of HEKAN Kauru District Church Council, heavily armed bandits/cattle rustlers attacked the community (Farin Dutse) in the early hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025 and perpetrated evil on Innocent residents. Dr. Kiri Said.

“The attack resulted in the death of Rev. Yahaya Kambasaya and the kidnapping of over 20 people among them are HEKAN Members” He added.

” The Bandits Invaded the Community and started Shooting Sporadically at her locals and whisked away with those captured ”

“Reverend Yahaya Kambasiya and a few others had to hide in a farm till the end of the gunshot which lasted a bit long.”

“Immediately the bandits stopped shooting, the Clergyman Rev. Kambasiya thought they’ve gone, so he came out of his hiding in the farm to go and check, only for him to be shot at the back which penetrated through his chest, so he died immediately” Dr. Kiri explained.

The HEKAN President however said that the body of the clergyman killed by the Terrorits has been deposited in a Morgue awaiting approval of burial date from his Family.

“The body of the deceased Reverend has been deposited, and the leadership of the Church is consulting with the family to determine the funeral arrangements” Dr. Kiri Said.

Authorities of the HEKAN Church described the bandits attack as callous, inhumane and a move to frustrate the church and it’s members especially in the affected area

HEKAN calls on the security agencies and all relevant authorities to go after the bandits and rescue those kidnapped as families of the victims are going through a lot

The church also pray to God to Intervene in the affairs of Nigeria especially the security challenges which has and is still claiming lives, properties of citizens and has instilled fear in the minds of many Including farmer’s who could not access their farms to harvest their farm produce due to the fear of being killed or kidnapped for ransom.

” HEKAN as a church request your prayers for the family, the Church, and the community during this trying Moments” Rev. Kiri.

It would be recalled that HEKAN Church In same area was attacked by bandits

on 4th December, 2024 Which led to the abduction of fifty Persons among which are HEKAN members including its pastor, Reverend Francis Lawal

Sadly, One of the kidnapped victims died in the hands of his captors and several other returned with various degrees of Injury.

“On 1st December, 2024 One Bitrus Alma, his sister and two others were kidnapped both at Farin Dutse, Kauru Local Government Kaduna”

” Similarly, on the 4th January, 2024 Rev. Francis Lawal and fifty others were kidnapped.”

Though one died in the hands of his captors but others were released after three months and returned home with various degrees of injuries.

HEKAN had already informed the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern States, CAN Kaduna state, Divisional Police Station, Kauru among other organizations.