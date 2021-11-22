Bandits kill former Zamfara Governorship aspirant

Bandits have killed undisclosed number if Persons and abducted travellers along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The incident occurred Sunday evening around Rijana when gunmen blocked the ever busy Kaduna-Abuja higway

TVC news gathered that some travellers who attempted to run for safety were shot by the bandits

Among them is Sagir Hamida a one time governorship Aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC in Zamfara State

Sagir Hamida contested for the number one political seat in Zamfara during the 2019 General Elections

A statement from former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari’s faction of the All Progressive Congress in zamfara says the funeral prayer will hold Monday 22nd November at Annur Jumu’at mosque Wuse Zone two, Abuja by 1:00pm.