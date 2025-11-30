Troops of Operation MESA comprising personnel of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Police have rescued seven kidnapped victims during a late-night operation in Yankamaye Cikin Gari village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State. The operation followed a distress call rec...

Troops of Operation MESA comprising personnel of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Police have rescued seven kidnapped victims during a late-night operation in Yankamaye Cikin Gari village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The operation followed a distress call received by the troops on bandits’ activities in the area.

According to a statement by Captain Babatunde Zubairu, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, the bandits had earlier killed a 60-year-old woman before the arrival of the troops.

The statement added that four kidnapped persons remain unaccounted for as troops pursued the fleeing bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye, pushing them further into Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Commander, 3 Brigade, commended the troops for their swift and coordinated response and urged residents to continue providing credible information to support ongoing security operations.

The statement reads in part;

Gallant troops of Operation MESA comprising personnel of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Police while on fighting patrol on 29 November 2025, at about 2300 hours, received a distressed call from Yankamaye Cikin Gari village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area on bandits activities. The troops who responded swiftly made contact with the bandits and successfully rescued 7 victims from the bandits who had already killed a 60-year-old woman in the area.

Upon receiving the information the troops pursued the bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye, engaged them with a high volume of fire, and swiftly rescued the abducted victims. However 4 of the kidnapped victims are still unaccounted for.

The bandits fled towards Kankia LGA in Katsina State and efforts are ongoing to track their location.

The Commander, 3 Brigade, commended the troops for their bravery and prompt response.

He urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist the ongoing operations.