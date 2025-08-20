Thirteen worshippers were killed in the early hours of Monday when bandits attacked a mosque in Unguwan Mantau, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State....

The victims were observing the dawn (Fajr) prayers when the gunmen stormed the mosque and opened fire.

The Katsina State Government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, confirmed the incident, describing it as a reprisal.

According to the statement, the attack was in retaliation for an ambush by community members two days earlier, during which several bandits were killed and their motorcycles and weapons seized.

“Criminal elements launched a reprisal attack on the community while Muslim faithful were praying in the mosque. Security agencies have since been deployed to restore normalcy,” the statement read.

Dr Mu’azu disclosed that troops of the Nigerian Army, the Air Component Commander of the Forward Operating Base, and personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been mobilised to the area to flush out the attackers.

He noted that bandits often exploit the rainy season to hide under crops while carrying out their crimes but assured residents that the government was determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

While saluting the bravery of Unguwan Mantau residents in resisting banditry, the government extended condolences to the bereaved families and pledged continued support for community-based security initiatives.