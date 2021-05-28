No fewer than ten person have been killed by armed bandits during an attack and counter attack in some villages in Giwa local government Area, Kaduna State.

According to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the bandits invaded Na’ikko village in Giwa local government area and where engaged in a gun duel by community volunteers which led to the death of three residents.

Mr Aruwan disclosed that youths of Na’ikko village reacted to the killings by attacking Rugan Abdulmuminu, a nearby Fulani settlement, killing two persons they alleged were involved in the attack.

Armed bandits also invaded Dakyauro village in Igabi Local government area killing four persons and rustling about 25 cattle. A community leader was also killed in Chikun local government area.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the attack and condoled with the families of those who were killed.

Governor El-Rufai, noted with deep concern the incidents in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA, appealing to the residents to recourse to the law and avoid killings and reprisal actions which would be detrimental to peace in the area.

He assured farmers in Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru and Chikun local government areas that his administration is taking active steps towards ensuring they continue to pursue their livelihoods in safety.

The Kaduna state government has also urged private schools operating in high-risk areas, to adhere to the security advisories issued to them. This followed reports that some schools have continued to operate outside of the guidelines presented to them by the security agencies for the safety of their students and staff.