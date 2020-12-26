Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped five persons an attack on Christmas eve in six communities in Gurumana District in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Several other people were injured as the people were caught unawares while properties were looted and newly harvested agricultural produce which include rice, beans, guinea corn and maize were destroyed by the bandits.

TVC News reliably gathered that the bandits stormed the communities in their large numbers at about 1.15AM on Christmas eve in large numbers on motorcycles shooting sporadically.

The communities attacked include, Sundna, Guto, Gbaja, Fiyi, Kuchiwyi and Rongo which are all in Gurmana District.