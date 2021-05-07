Bandits in Zamfara state now exchange cows for Pentax injections and other hard drugs to carry out their heinous acts

A notorious gun runner who has sold over two hundred and fifty thousand live ammunition in Zamfara using security operatives as escorts to deliver the items to bandits in their enclaves was also been arrested

Vice Chairman of the defunct committee set up by the Zamfara state government to proffer lasting solution to Armed banditry in the state Abdullahi Shinkafi disclosed this while breaking Ramadan fast with Journalists at his Gusau residence , the Zamfara state Capital

He says, Insecurity does not know political party, Ethnicity, Religion or Tribe

Wamban Shinkafi call on all asundery to support Governor Bello Matawalle’s Administration in his relentless effort to stem the tide of Banditry and other related crimes in the state

He believes the current security situation in Nigeria calls for a collective approach to addressing the menace

” Bandits In Shinkafi local government Exchange Cows For Pentax Injection and other Hard Drugs and they carry the cows to some parts of Katsina State. How would a state leave in peace with this type of people leaving in the society pretending they are good citizens? “Shinkafi adds

” Some traditional rulers are not helping matters as they contribute to the worsening of the security situation by aiding banditry for the love of material things at the detriment of their masses”

He noted that another notorious gun runner operating in the north west region, who uses security operatives as escort to deliver ammunition to bandits in their enclaves, was also arrested

Abdullahi Shinkafi, disclosed that the suspect has confensed to have sold over three hundred and fifty thousand live ammunition to criminals in Zamfara state alone.

According to him, Kidnapers who killed their their victim a granddaughter to the Deputy Governorship Candidate under the platform of APGA in the last General Elections after collecting a ten million naira ransom, were also arrested in the heart of Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

Shinkafi commend the state government and security operatives over the recent arrest of thirty five bandit collaborators Including a driver who transports kidnap victims to the bandits hideouts two hundred thousand naira each

He is confident that the latest successes in the area of security is a sign that Zamfara may soon be rid of bandits and their activities, in the nearest future

Responding on behalf of Journalists at the brief event, , The Editor in chief of Thunder Blowers Media Anas Anka thanked the philanthropist and politician Abdullahi Shinkafi for recognizing the role of the media and hosting journalists to breaking of the Ramadan fast.

Ana’s described the Wamban Shinkafi as one that has proven to the world that he is a media friendly politician who knows the importance of the fourth estate of the realm and urge him to keep it up.

The APGA Chieftain and former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grant Alliance warn journalists against publishing unverified stories especially stories that has to to do with Insecurity.

Nigeria is facing a trying moment in terms of security and needs all hands to be on deck to ensure the country remains united and peaceful.