At least ten persons were killed and several othera injured by unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits in Janbako town of Maradun local government area of Zamfara state.

The gunmen in their hundreds with sophisticated weapons invaded Janbako community on motorcycles Sunday morning and started shooting sporadically forcing the locals to flee for safety

Sighting the criminals, Members of the local vigilante group mobilized and engaged the criminals in gun battle leading to the death of five bandits

TVC NEWS gathered that many of the locals sustained various degrees of Injuries while running for safety.

The Bandits who were forced out of the town returned an hour later and pick the dead bodies of their members that were killed.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed says troops of Counter Terrorism Unit have been mobilized to the affected community.

The police however said security has been beefed up in the affected communities.

This latest attack is coming less than twenty four hours after police in the state briefed the media of it gains in the last three weeks.

It is also the second time in one month bandits are attacking communities in Maradun local government area , the Home town of the state Governor Bello Matawalle.