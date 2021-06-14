Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed bandits attacked Maikujera in Rabba local government area of Sokoto state and killed numerous people.

The residents said the assailants rode on motorcycles to their village with sophisticated weapon and started shooting at villagers.

Sources said by the time the gun shots subsides over ten persons were found dead and several persons sustained different degrees of injuries.

Sokoto state police public relations officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar confirmed the attack, which he said happened late last week.

According to him twelve persons were killed by the attackers.

Villages in Rabba local government area in Sokoto have come under series of attacks by suspected bandits and a recent attack on Gandi districts of the local government claimed the lives of thirty persons.