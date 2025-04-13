The newly sworn in Chairman Ayobo Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State Ladi Oluwaloni, has declared war against environmental law violators.

The Chairman madre the remarks with the Council management during a clean up Ayobo/Ipaja LCDA in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

He said the LCDA embarked on clean up following the growing trend of the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the medians of the Ayobo community.

Oluwaloni said that violators of the move against indiscriminate dumping of refuse would be prosecuted when caught.

According to him “We have held stakeholders meeting with various sectors in the community that the council will no longer tolerate indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the medians across the roads in the community”.

“That’s why we are collaborating with the police, LAWMA, community and market leaders to curtail the menace in our community.

Mr Tunde Suleiman, the Head Private Sector Participation (PSP) Service LAWMA disclosed that LAWMA would collaborate with the council to ensure a safer environment for residents.

“This is a laudable exercise that will show and tell the residents that the government is ready to curtail the menace of indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“We have engagement with PSP to reach out to people continuously and we have also met with the community leaders to encourage and ensure the residents comply with environmental law,” Suleiman said.

Also speaking, Elder Joseph Olokede, the Chairman Community Development Committee (CDC) Ayobo Ipaja LCDA urged all the community leaders to embark on enlightening their residents to avoid severe punishment from the government.

“We wish all the community development associations around here will do the necessary thing to make their environment clean to guard against pollution and avoidable ailments because the council has done its own part of it.

“We must have to also beg the PSP operators again: If they collect money, let them carry out the exercise. If you don’t work, you cannot collect money.

“They (PSP Operators) believe in taking our people to court, sealing up their houses.

“The truth is that If they don’t come to park the refuse, the owner of the house will carry the refuse to somewhere else,” he said.