Executive Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni, marked Labour Day with a powerful speech honoring the council’s workforce and the commissioning of transformative projects, underscoring his administration’s commitment to community development and worker welfare.

In his Labour Day address, Otunba Oluwaloni praised the resilience and dedication of the council’s workers, describing them as the “driving force behind our progress.” He highlighted key achievements since assuming office on April 3, 2025, including clearing outstanding allowances, renovating office spaces, providing essential work tools, and disbursing N250,000 in financial support to 10 Community Development Associations (CDAs) across the LCDA’s five wards to strengthen community collaboration. “Your sacrifices inspire us,” he said, pledging enhanced training, better incentives, and recognition for excellence in the months ahead.

The day was further elevated by the commissioning of four landmark projects.

First, the chairman unveiled the newly built and furnished Legislative Building, named in honor of Chief Mrs. Bola Shobowale, the former chairman, symbolising the council’s respect for its history and commitment to effective governance.

Next, he handed over the LCDA’s first-ever ambulance to the council’s health center, a milestone in improving healthcare access for residents.

A modern toilet facility was also commissioned at one of the LCDA’s major markets, addressing critical sanitation needs for traders and visitors.

The day concluded with the opening of Kuffo Street, a vital road project designed to ease movement and boost the local economy.

“These projects reflect our Ajumose philosophy—‘Let’s Progress Together’—ensuring inclusive growth and shared prosperity,” Otunba Oluwaloni declared during the ceremonies, attended by community leaders, workers, and residents.

Elder Joseph Olokede, the CDC chairman, praised the chairman’s rapid impact, stating, “In less than a month, Otunba Oluwaloni has delivered unprecedented infrastructure. These milestones will shape our community’s future.”

Chairman of NULGE, Aromire Olwuaseun, expressed appreciation, saying, “The improved work environment and cleared allowances show we are valued. We’re motivated to contribute more.”

The Labour Day events and project commissions cap a remarkable start for Otunba Oluwaloni’s administration, which has also recently empowered 1,000 entrepreneurs with N100 million in grants through the Ajumose Season 1 program.

As Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA continues its journey toward economic resilience and community upliftment, residents and workers alike are optimistic about a brighter future under the chairman’s leadership.